Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 177.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,863 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $474,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $19,161,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.