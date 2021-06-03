Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,488 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

