Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $278.65 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $1,586,976.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,395 shares of company stock valued at $290,758,893. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

