Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

