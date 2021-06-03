Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 164.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

CNRG opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.82. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

