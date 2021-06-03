Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,752,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 760,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,887 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

