Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

