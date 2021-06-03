Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:CF traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.88. 505,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,732. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$5.28 and a one year high of C$14.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

