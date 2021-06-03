Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific is performing brilliantly with respect to grain movement. The company set a record pertaining to movement of Canadian grain and grain products in 2020. Higher volumes of grain transportation are boosting grain revenues. We are also impressed by Canadian Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Notably, over the long term, the company expects adjusted dividend payout ratio in the 25-30% range. With gradual recovery in freight volumes, strong rebound in the automotive business is encouraging. Despite improving, freight volumes continue to be weaker than the 2019 levels. This, in turn, is weighing on freight revenues. Additionally, the company’s high capital expenditures are concerning, as it has the potential to hurt the bottom line. Its weak liquidity position is also worrisome. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.76.

CP stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after acquiring an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

