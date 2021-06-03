Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

