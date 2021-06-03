Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.63.

CWB stock opened at C$35.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.99. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

