Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 247,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

