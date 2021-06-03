Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

CGC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

