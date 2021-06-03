Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.33.

WEED stock opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.07. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

