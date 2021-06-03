Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV)’s share price was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 984,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

