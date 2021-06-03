Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$38.73. 282,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$26.13 and a twelve month high of C$40.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.36.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.