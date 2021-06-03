Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.91 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

