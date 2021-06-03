Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $63.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.89 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $103.13. 4,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,610. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.84.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.11 per share, with a total value of $103,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

