CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

CDNA opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.92 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,735 shares of company stock worth $9,339,011. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareDx by 152.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,171 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

