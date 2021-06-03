CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $589.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 589 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60), with a volume of 70800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £659.40 million and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 547.14.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

