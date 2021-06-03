carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

