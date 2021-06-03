Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120 over the last 90 days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

