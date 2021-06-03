CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

CASI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 900,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

