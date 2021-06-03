Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Buys $33,432.00 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

