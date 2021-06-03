Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

