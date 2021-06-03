Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $848.82 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $848.82 million and $18.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00008877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00329246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.25 or 0.01198229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,987.37 or 1.00194066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034302 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.