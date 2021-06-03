Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $76.47

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.47, but opened at $73.68. Celsius shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 3,875 shares.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

