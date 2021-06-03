Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $76.47

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.47, but opened at $73.68. Celsius shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 3,875 shares.
CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 2.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
