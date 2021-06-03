Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Centamin has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

