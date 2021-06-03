Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 9.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 44,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,125,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

