CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.40

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 4701481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 274,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 37,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 803,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 801,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.