Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 2.63. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.