Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NiSource worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $272,936 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

