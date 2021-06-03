Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders sold 17,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.57 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

