Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

