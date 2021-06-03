Certified Advisory Corp Invests $44,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.43. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

