Certified Advisory Corp Invests $50,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

UFPT opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $59.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

