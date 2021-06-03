Certified Advisory Corp Invests $51,000 in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.