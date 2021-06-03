Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $97.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

