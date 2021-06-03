Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

