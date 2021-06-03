Certified Advisory Corp Takes $56,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.