Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

