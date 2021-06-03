CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of CF opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

