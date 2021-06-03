Chainlink Market Capitalization Tops $13.59 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $13.59 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $31.65 or 0.00082129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01015466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.37 or 0.09325457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00092241 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

