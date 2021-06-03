Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Change Healthcare worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

CHNG opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

