Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 379,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,968. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

