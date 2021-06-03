Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.80.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $329.52 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.