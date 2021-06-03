Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $329.52 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

