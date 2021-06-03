Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 245,188 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £916.58 million and a PE ratio of 27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Davies acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

