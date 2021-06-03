Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

CHYHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2672 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

