Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
CHYHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
