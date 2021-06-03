Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. 67,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 95,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.